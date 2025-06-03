Bon Natural Life Limited Announces $1.0 Million Share Repurchase Program

Bon Natural Life Limited announced a $1 million share repurchase program, with purchases depending on market conditions and regulatory requirements.

Quiver AI Summary

Bon Natural Life Limited, a bio-ingredient provider in the natural health and personal care industry, announced a share repurchase program approved by its board of directors, allowing for the purchase of up to $1.0 million of its Class A ordinary shares from the open market. The timing and number of shares repurchased will be influenced by various factors, including market conditions and corporate needs. The company is not obligated to buy a specific number of shares and can modify or discontinue the program at any time. TradeUp Securities has been appointed as the exclusive agent for these purchases.

Potential Positives

The approval of a $1.0 million share repurchase program indicates the company's confidence in its financial health and future performance.

Share repurchases can signal to investors that the company believes its stock is undervalued, which may enhance shareholder value.

The involvement of TradeUp Securities as the exclusive agent for the share repurchase may enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the program.

Potential Negatives

The share repurchase program may signal a lack of attractive investment opportunities, raising concerns about the company's growth prospects.

The authorization to repurchase shares without a commitment to a specific number may indicate uncertainty in cash flow and financial stability.

The use of the term "forward-looking statements" suggests that investors should be cautious, as actual results may differ significantly from expectations.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Bon Natural Life's share repurchase program?

Bon Natural Life's share repurchase program aims to buy back up to $1.0 million of its Class A ordinary shares.

Who is managing the share repurchase for Bon Natural Life?

TradeUp Securities has been appointed as the exclusive agent to manage the share repurchase program.

Where can I find more information about Bon Natural Life Limited?

More information about Bon Natural Life Limited can be found on their official website at http://www.bnlus.com.

What factors affect the timing of the share repurchases?

The timing and number of shares repurchased depend on market conditions, price, and corporate liquidity requirements.

Are Bon Natural Life's forward-looking statements reliable?

Forward-looking statements may involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ from expectations mentioned in the press release.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $BON stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SBI SECURITIES CO., LTD. removed 3 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



XI’AN, China, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) (“BON” or the “Company”), a leading bio-ingredient solution provider in the natural, health and personal care industry, today announced its board of directors approved a share repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may purchase up to $1.0 million of its Class A ordinary shares.





Under the share repurchase program, the Company is authorized to repurchase its shares from time to time in the open market. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares and may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time.





The Company has appointed TradeUp Securities as its exclusive agent to purchase securities pursuant to the terms of a Purchase Plan Agreement.







About Bon Natural Life Limited (“BON”)







BON is a Cayman Islands company engaged in the business of natural, health, and personal care industries. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.bnlus.com.





For more information, please contact:





Cindy Liu | IR





Email: bonnatural@appchem.cn







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects” or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.