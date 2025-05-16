Bon Natural Launches Postbiotic Hypoglycemic Product Line, Signs $32 Mln Distribution Agreement

(RTTNews) - Bon Natural Life Ltd. (BON) Friday announced the launch of its patented postbiotic hypoglycemic ingredient product series, along with the signing of a 36-month exclusive cooperation agreement with Beijing Huahai Keyuan (Tech) Co., Ltd.

The agreement, valued at $32 million, positions Beijing Huahai Keyuan as the sole distributor of BON's innovative postbiotic hypoglycemic products in the Chinese market.

Bon Natural's patented ingredient is formulated to provide targeted control of post-meal blood sugar spikes — an area of increasing concern in global health.

Designed for efficacy and daily usability, the product aims to integrate seamlessly into consumer lifestyles.

The global postprandial blood glucose control market currently exceeds $30 billion and is growing at a compound annual rate of 7.5 percent.

BON's entry into this high-growth sector is backed by its proprietary technology and the strategic partnership with Beijing Huahai Keyuan, combining innovation with robust market access.

Chairman and CEO Hu Yongwei stated that the company expects its new product line to drive rapid growth in revenue and profitability over the next 2-3 years.

BON is a Cayman Islands-based bio-ingredient company headquartered in Xi'an, China, focused on the natural, health, and personal care industries.

Currently, BON is trading at $0.06, up by 23.03 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.