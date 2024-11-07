News & Insights

Bombora Boosts Stake in Gratifii Ltd to 390M Shares

Gratifii Ltd (AU:GTI) has released an update.

Bombora Special Investments Growth Fund has increased its stake in Gratifii Ltd by acquiring additional shares through a retail entitlement offer and a tranche 2 placement, resulting in a rise to a total of 390,485,991 shares. Despite the increase in shares, Bombora’s voting power has slightly decreased from 10.49% to 8.67%, indicating a change in the overall share structure of Gratifii Ltd. This development reflects strategic moves by Bombora to solidify its position in the company, which may attract attention from investors monitoring market dynamics.

