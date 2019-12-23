Bombardier's new Global business jets get U.S. FAA certification

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO said on Monday its newest business jets, Global 5500 and 6500, received U.S. Federal Aviation Administration certification, clearing the way for the Canadian plane maker to start deliveries.

The 5500 and 6500 aircraft are upgraded versions of the Global 5000 and 6000 jets and had already received certifications from the Canadian and European authorities earlier this year.

The new jets come with a top speed of Mach 0.90, are more fuel efficient and can seat up to 17 passengers, Bombardier said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3067;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.