Bombardier's loss narrows on strong demand for business jets

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO on Thursday reported a smaller adjusted loss in the third quarter, as robust demand for private jet travel boosted the aircraft maker's margins.

The Montreal-based company said its third-quarter adjusted loss narrowed to $2 million from $95 million a year earlier.

Corporate jet makers have been reporting swelling order backlogs on persistent strong demand for flying private, especially in the United States, the world's largest market for business aviation. Bombardier said its order backlog grew 23% to $15 billion.

The company, which faced a cash crunch in 2015, is focused on reducing debt, and cut debt by $100 million during the quarter.

Planemakers, however, are facing pressure from supply chain and labor disruptions as well as soaring inflation and broader concerns over a softening global economy. Bombardier said its 2022 deliveries remain on track for more than 120 aircraft.

The company reported third-quarter free cash flow of $52 million, compared with $100 million last year.

Bombardier reported an adjusted loss of $0.10 per share. Analysts on average were expecting a loss of $0.48 per share according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose slightly to $1.46 billion from a year earlier, helped by a 20% year-over-year increase in aftermarket revenues, which rose to $372 million. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.597 billion, as per Refinitiv data.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Jane Merriman)

