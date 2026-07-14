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Bombardier's Global 6500 Aircraft To Support South Korea's Electronic Warfare Program

July 14, 2026 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Bombardier Inc. (BDRBF.PK) announced that its Global 6500 aircraft will support South Korea's Electronic Warfare program, following the aircraft's selection for the country's Airborne Early Warning & Control program.

Korean Air formalized the purchase of two Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft for the program and collaboration with Bombardier Defense with a signing ceremony in Seoul.

The platform will perform an EW role, more specifically a Stand Off Jammer mission, which allows for the disruption of enemy electromagnetic signals from a safe distance.

"The Global 6500 aircraft is in demand around the world because of its performance and versatility, and we're extremely proud that it was chosen for two very advanced, yet different defense missions in South Korea," said Michael Anckner, Vice-President, Worldwide Sales, Bombardier Defense.

Bombardier's stock closed trading at $228.71, down 4.24 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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