News & Insights

Markets

Bombardier's Challenger 3500 Business Jet Joins Arkasair's VIP Air Taxi,Charter Fleet

December 20, 2023 — 08:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Canada-based business jet manufacturer, Bombardier Inc. (BBD-B.TO), Wednesday announced that its Challenger 3500 business jet has been added to Arkasair's VIP Air Taxi and charter fleet, to boost its charter potential with upgraded technology and luxurious features.

Challenger 3500 will replace Challenger 300 business jets, the company said in a statement.

The first delivery of Challenger 3500 was made to Arkasair in Turkey.

Shares of Bombardier closed at CAD52.21, up 3.57% on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.