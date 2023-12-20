Bombardier's Challenger 3500 Business Jet Joins Arkasair's VIP Air Taxi,Charter Fleet

(RTTNews) - Canada-based business jet manufacturer, Bombardier Inc. (BBD-B.TO), Wednesday announced that its Challenger 3500 business jet has been added to Arkasair's VIP Air Taxi and charter fleet, to boost its charter potential with upgraded technology and luxurious features.

Challenger 3500 will replace Challenger 300 business jets, the company said in a statement.

The first delivery of Challenger 3500 was made to Arkasair in Turkey.

Shares of Bombardier closed at CAD52.21, up 3.57% on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.