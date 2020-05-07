Bombardier Wins $340 Mln Contract To Supply Trainsets

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc.'s (BBD.B.TO) rail technology division Bombardier Transportation, on Thursday said it won ?2,577 crore or $340 million contract to supply 210 commuter and intracity cars to India.

The company will build and deliver regional commuter and intracity transit trains with comprehensive maintenance services for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail corridor under Phase 1 of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

The project scope involves supplying 30 regional commuter trainsets of six cars each and 10 intracity mass transit trainsets of three cars each, together with 15 years of rolling stock maintenance.

The customer also has a provision to exercise an option of additional 90 cars and two years of maintenance.

Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director at NCRTC said, "Finalization of the Rolling Stock bid process is an important milestone in the implementation of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. Our partnership with Bombardier Transportation to supply 100 per cent locally manufactured train sets for the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS with over 83 per cent local content will be a shot in the arm for the Make in India initiative of the Government of India. We are confident that together we will deliver this transformational project in time to fulfill the aspirations of the residents of the National Capital Region contributing to improvement in their quality of life."

