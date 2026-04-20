Bombardier, Vista Sign $300 Mln Services Agreement

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_A.TO) and Vista on Monday announced a long-term services agreement centered on Bombardier's Smart Parts programs, covering Vista's recent order of Challenger 3500 aircraft and a significant portion of its existing fleet.

The agreement, valued at about $300 million over five years, provides a cost-per-flight-hour framework designed to enhance cost predictability and operational efficiency by covering key components such as avionics, tires, brakes and major systems.

Bombardier said its Smart Parts programs, which offer cost coverage for component maintenance and replacements, are aimed at improving flexibility, convenience and budget certainty for customers.

Vista said the partnership is expected to strengthen fleet reliability and performance, while ensuring consistent service quality through predictable maintenance and improved aircraft availability.

The deal follows Vista's recent fleet expansion, including the delivery of its first Global 8000 aircraft and firm orders for 40 Challenger 3500 jets, with options for an additional 120 aircraft.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.