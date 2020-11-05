Bombardier Turns To Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - Bombardier (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) reported that its third-quarter net income was $192 million or $0.05 per share compared to a loss of $91 million or $0.06 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net loss was $0.13 per share, compared to a loss of $0.04 per share last year. Total revenues of $3.5 billion, lower by 5% year-over-year due to pandemic-related disruptions and divestitures; Business Aircraft revenues reached $1.2 billion on 24 deliveries, growing 10% year-over-year, driven by accelerating Global 7500 deliveries.

The company also provided an update on its progress towards achieving its near-term priorities and its transition to a pure-play business aircraft company.

The company still targets break-even free-cash-flow for the second half of the year, assuming operations remain uninterrupted by the pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.