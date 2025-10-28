Bombardier (TSX:BBD.A) Price Target Increased by 13.56% to 209.98

The average one-year price target for Bombardier (TSX:BBD.A) has been revised to $209.98 / share. This is an increase of 13.56% from the prior estimate of $184.91 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $144.76 to a high of $246.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.30% from the latest reported closing price of $197.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bombardier. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBD.A is 0.01%, an increase of 45.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.41% to 23K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 8K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

