Bombardier (TSE:BBD.B) Rises despite Judge’s Lawsuit Approval

Shares of Bombardier (TSE:BBD.B) gained in today’s trading even after a Quebec judge approved a class action lawsuit from shareholders alleging that the Canadian aerospace company misrepresented its financial situation in 2018. This lawsuit, filed by shareholder Denis Gauthier in 2019, claims that former CEO Alain Bellemare and former CFO John Di Bert failed to disclose crucial financial information on time, causing the company’s share price to plummet.

The class action aims to represent investors who bought Bombardier stock between August 2 and November 8, 2018. During this period, Bombardier had reassured investors that it would meet its financial goals despite restructuring plans. However, in November 2018, Bombardier announced significant job cuts and asset sales and reported much lower-than-expected free cash flow. This news led to a 23% drop in the company’s stock. Bombardier stated that it might appeal the court’s authorization of the lawsuit, which has yet to be fully adjudicated.

Is BBD.B Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on BBD.B stock based on nine Buys, one Hold, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 61% rally in its share price over the past year, the average BBD.B price target of C$92.94 per share implies 2.14% upside potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.