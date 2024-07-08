Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Snaps Up with a Road Show

It probably shouldn’t surprise anyone that Bombardier (TSE:BBD.B) is a traveling kind of company, thanks mostly to its sales of private jets. And, with its recent trip to Italy, Bombardier showed off some of its new products and gave investors a reason to smile. They, in turn, gave Bombardier one, sending shares up over 2% in Monday morning’s trading session.

More specifically, Bombardier took its Challenger 3500—or rather, a mock-up version of it—to the Costa Smeralda Airport in Olbia, Italy. There, potential customers will be able to get a walk-through tour and see what the craft has to offer. And it’s actually got quite a bit going for it, starting with the widest cabin this class of aircraft comes with. It also offers 4K monitors, as well as seats capable of “mimic(ing) human body movements.”

That all sounds great, but it’s the operations that should really sell it. Turns out it has the lowest cabin altitude in its class, which makes it easier on the passengers. Just to top it off, it offers the lowest direct operating costs in its class, which makes it a distinct plus.

But That’s Not All!

But that wasn’t all Bombardier had to show off. It also brought out its Global 7500, which looks to make a play for the very height of the luxury private jet market. That sounds like a tall order, but considering what the Global 7500 is packing, it may pull it off.

The Global 7500 comes with a queen-size bed and its own en-suite shower. Given that each one will run $73 million, it’s a safe bet not many will be sold. But even a handful will be a coup for Bombardier and cement its place in luxury jets.

Is Bombardier Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on Bombardier stock based on 10 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 43.67% rally in its share price over the past year, the average Bombardier price target of C$114.03 per share implies 31.95% upside potential.

