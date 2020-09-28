Bombardier Transportation Signs 10-year Services Contract With Singapore's SMRT Train

Markets

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Transportation, the rail technology division of Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), announced Monday that it has signed a new 10-year services contract with Singapore's rail operator, SMRT Train Ltd, supported by Singapore's Land Transport Authority or LTA.

Under the deal, the company would provide long-term service support for 636 BOMBARDIER MOVIA metro cars currently in delivery for the North-South and East-West Lines or NSEWL.

In deal, Bombardier Transportation has an option to extend the agreement for a further 20 years. The new integrated fleet services contract includes technical support and spares supply at the NSEWL.

This is the third order received for the NSEWL. The initial base contract was awarded by the LTA for 396 metro cars, then a further order of 240 additional metro cars was placed.

Bombardier said it has over 1,000 vehicles under maintenance across Southeast Asia by 2024.

Bombardier is responsible for design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, testing, commissioning and delivery of the six-car MOVIA metro trainsets for the NSEWL system, scheduled to arrive from 2021.

