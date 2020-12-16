Bombardier Transportation In Deal To Deliver Up To 117 New FLEXITY Trams To BVG In Berlin

(RTTNews) - Bombardier (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) announced Wednesday that its mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation has received a new order for a framework agreement for the delivery of up to 117 BOMBARDIER FLEXITY trams and their spare parts supply for up to 32 years.

The total amount of the order from the Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe or BVG in Berlin is valued up to around 571 million euros or $693 million.

At the same time, the BVG placed an initial firm order for 20 trams and their spare parts supply for up to 32 years. This call-off is valued at around 115 million euros or $140 million.

With this firm order, Berlin's FLEXITY tram family will grow by three five-car and 17 nine-car trams. The extra-long trams are 50 metres long, 10 metres longer than all other BVG trams.

The number of FLEXITY trams in Berlin will grow to a total of 251 trams. The last tram of the current fleet of 231 trams is expected to be delivered in 2021.

Under the deal, Bombardier will supply spare parts during the complete life cycle of the vehicles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.