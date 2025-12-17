Markets

Bombardier Is On Track To Reach Net Leverage Ratio Target Following $500 Mln Debt Redemption Notice

December 17, 2025 — 08:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BDRXF.PK), Wednesday announced that it is on track to reach its previously stated net leverage ratio target of 2.0-2.5x.

This comes as the company will reduce its long-term debt by $5.5 billion following the previously announced $500 million debt redemption notice, resulting in an annualized interest cost savings of more than $409 million.

The announcement reflects the company's commitment towards responsibly deploying capital and proactively managing its debt maturity runway.

Bombardier's stock closed at $18.17 on the OTC Markets.

