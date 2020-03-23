Companies

Bombardier to suspend business jet production in Canada over coronavirus -source

Bombardier is suspending Canadian production of its corporate jets to comply with restrictions placed by provincial governments aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, where Bombardier's flagship Global 7500 and other model business jets are respectively assembled and completed, have ordered all non-essential businesses to close.

A Bombardier spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

