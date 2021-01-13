Markets

Bombardier To Supply Three Addl Trains To French National Rail Operator SNCF

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Transportation said it has received an order for three additional BOMBARDIER OMNEO Regio 2N trains from French national rail operator SNCF on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités. Deliveries of the three additional trains will commence at the end of 2023.

The order is part of the framework deal signed with SNCF in 2010 to supply up to 860 OMNEO Regio 2N trains to the French regions.

The OMNEO Regio 2N trains offer more capacity than the Z2N or VB2N trains that they replace and can accommodate up to 2,100 passengers when running in long configuration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular