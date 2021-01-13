Bombardier To Supply Three Addl Trains To French National Rail Operator SNCF

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Transportation said it has received an order for three additional BOMBARDIER OMNEO Regio 2N trains from French national rail operator SNCF on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités. Deliveries of the three additional trains will commence at the end of 2023.

The order is part of the framework deal signed with SNCF in 2010 to supply up to 860 OMNEO Regio 2N trains to the French regions.

The OMNEO Regio 2N trains offer more capacity than the Z2N or VB2N trains that they replace and can accommodate up to 2,100 passengers when running in long configuration.

