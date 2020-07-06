Bombardier To Supply 201 Metro Cars, Signalling For India's Agra-Kanpur Metro Lines For $275 Mln

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) announced Monday that its rail technology division Bombardier Transportation has received contract to supply 201 metro cars and signalling for the Agra-Kanpur Metro lines in India.

The company has received a Letter of Award or LoA from India's Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corp. or UPMRC to build and deliver the metro cars, as well as the advanced signalling solution. The LoA is valued at about 245 million euros or $275 million.

The contract comprises 67 BOMBARDIER MOVIA metro three-car trainsets and the advanced BOMBARDIER CITYFLO 650 rail control solution for the 30 km Agra Metro and the 32 km Kanpur Metro.

The customer has a provision to exercise an option of an additional 51 metro cars.

The Agra and Kanpur metro rail projects will have two corridors each connecting major public nodes, tourist places including the Taj Mahal, and city cluster areas. For the four million people in Kanpur and the two million people in Agra, the metro is expected to bring improved connectivity and an enhanced passenger experience.

In accordance with country's 'Make in India' guidelines, the trains will be manufactured at Bombardier's Savli and Maneja sites near Vadodara in India. The rolling stock will be designed at the Global Engineering and Technology Centre in Hyderabad, India.

