Bombardier to resume some operations in UK

April 14 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO said on Tuesday it plans to resume production at some of its facilities in the United Kingdom, which had been halted in March due to government-mandated social distancing to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it would restart train production at Derby and heavy maintenance at Ilford from April 14, and resume some operations at Crewe from April 15.

The Canadian train maker also said about forty employees had started work at its Bruges site in Belgium, which has been closed since March 16.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

