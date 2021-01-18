Bombardier To Provide Maintenance Service For 280 High-speed Train Cars In China

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Transportation said that its Chinese joint venture, Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation Ltd. or BST, has received a contract from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars. The total contract is valued at US$192 mln.

The company noted that the new maintenance service contract for 280 cars will be completely delivered within one year and further illustrates BST's full capacity.

Bombardier Transportation owns 50 percent of the joint venture.

