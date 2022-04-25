Bombardier to fight Alstom's claim on rail deal in arbitration

Recasts with Bombardier saying it will fight the claim

April 25 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO said on Monday it would defend itself against a request for arbitration by Alstom SA <ALSO.PA related to the 2021 sale of the Canadian company's rail division.

Bombardier said it received a notice from Alstom requesting arbitration before the International Chamber of Commerce. Alstom is alleging that Bombardier is in breach of certain contractual provisions, the business jet maker said in a statement.

Bombardier, which is to report quarterly earnings on May 5, said the proceedings could last several years.

Alstom was not immediately available for comment.

French train maker Alstom bought the Bombardier rail business in January 2021 for 5.5 billion euros.

