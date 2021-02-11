Bombardier to End Learjet Production in Bid to Boost Profits

Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier (OTC: BDRAF) (OTC: BDRBF) said Thursday it would discontinue its classic Learjet brand as part of its continuing effort to boost profitability.

Bombardier is streamlining its business-jet operations and intends to focus on its Challenger and Global brands, which it says are more profitable. The company is discontinuing Learjet as part of a broader campaign aimed at cutting $400 million in annual costs, including reducing its workforce by 1,600 positions, by 2023.

A Learjet 75. Image source: Bombardier.

"With more than 3,000 aircraft delivered since its entry-into-service in 1963, the iconic Learjet aircraft has had a remarkable and lasting impact on business aviation," CEO Eric Martel said in a statement. "However, given the increasingly challenging market dynamics, we have made this difficult decision to end Learjet production."

Sales of business jets have never fully recovered from the 2008-2009 recession, and the global pandemic has further delayed a predicted rebound in the business. With corporate fleets aging, there should be opportunities for Bombardier, as well as rivals General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) and Textron (NYSE: TXT), to boost sales in the years to come. But given the competition in the market, all three have been doing what they can to cut costs and improve efficiencies.

The Learjet announcement came as Bombardier reported a fourth-quarter loss of $0.01 per share. For the year, Bombardier delivered 114 business jets, with 44 of those deliveries in the fourth quarter.

Bombardier has been shedding assets in recent years to try to reduce its debt and improve profitability. It sold its CSeries aircraft program to Airbus in 2018, and last year unloaded its aerostructures unit to Spirit AeroSystems and sold its rail division to Alstom.

10 stocks we like better than BOMBARDIER INC B

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BOMBARDIER INC B wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Lou Whiteman owns shares of General Dynamics. The Motley Fool recommends Textron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.