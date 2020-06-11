Companies

Bombardier to cut Belfast workforce by around 400

Conor Humphries Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Canadian plane maker Bombardier Inc is to cut around 400 jobs in its Northern Ireland operations, it said on Thursday, part of plans announced last week to cut 2,500 jobs or about 11% of the workforce in its global aviation unit.

Bombardier, which produces wings for Airbus's A220 jet in Belfast, is the largest high-tech manufacturer in Northern Ireland with a workforce of around 3,500.

