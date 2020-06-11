Bombardier to cut Belfast workforce by around 400

BELFAST, June 11 (Reuters) - Canadian plane maker Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO is to cut around 400 jobs in its Northern Ireland operations, it said on Thursday, part of plans announced last week to cut 2,500 jobs or about 11% of the workforce in its global aviation unit.

Bombardier, which produces wings for Airbus's A220 jet in Belfast, is the largest high-tech manufacturer in Northern Ireland with a workforce of around 3,500.

