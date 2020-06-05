US Markets

Bombardier to cut 2,500 aviation jobs as COVID-19 hurts sales

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc said on Friday it would cut 2,500 jobs at its aviation unit and take a related charge of $40 million this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic hurts sales.

Adds detail on restructuring charge, background on rail unit

June 5 (Reuters) - Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO said on Friday it would cut 2,500 jobs at its aviation unit and take a related charge of $40 million this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic hurts sales.

"Now with business jet deliveries, industry-wide, forecasted to be down approximately 30% year-over-year due to the pandemic, Bombardier must adjust its operations and workforce to ensure that it emerges from the current crisis on solid footing," the company said.

The company is in the process of selling its rail business to French TGV high-speed train maker Alstom ALSO.PA for up to 6.2 billion euros ($7.02 billion), and said last month that the deal has not been affected by the coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 0.8832 euros)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular