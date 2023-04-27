News & Insights

Bombardier swings to profit on deliveries of pricier business jets

April 27, 2023 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by Allison Lampert for Reuters ->

MONTREAL, April 27 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO swung to a first-quarter adjusted profit, helped by increased deliveries of its pricier planes, the business jet maker said on Thursday.

Montreal-based Bombardier said it generated quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion, up 17% from the same period last year, on an improved delivery mix of more medium and large-cabin corporate jets, along with demand for its aftermarket services.

Adjusted net income was $113 million, compared with a loss of $69 million a year earlier.

Business jet makers are planning to deliver more planes this year, despite concerns over supply chain snarls, following a surge in demand to fly private during the COVID-19 pandemic. But analysts have reported softening business jet traffic in major markets compared with 2022 as fears of an economic downturn loom.

Bombardier reported negative $247 million in free cash usage, a closely watched metric by investors, due to higher working capital needs to deliver more than 138 planes this year, up from 123 jets in 2022.

The company generated $173 million in positive free cash during the same quarter a year earlier.

Bombardier delivered 22 business jets during the quarter, up one from a year earlier. However the company delivered two more medium-sized and two more large-cabin business jets which command stronger pricing.

