Bombardier swings to profit on deliveries of pricier business jets

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

April 27, 2023 — 06:35 am EDT

Written by Allison Lampert for Reuters ->

MONTREAL, April 27 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO swung to a first-quarter adjusted profit, helped by increased deliveries of its pricier planes, the business jet maker said on Thursday.

Montreal-based Bombardier said it generated quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion, up 17% from the same period last year, on deliveries of more medium and large-cabin corporate jets.

Adjusted net income was $113 million, compared with a loss of $69 million a year earlier.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by David Goodman and Anil D'Silva)

