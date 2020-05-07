Bombardier Slips To Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Bombardier (BBD.B.TO) reported that its first-quarter net loss was $200 million or $0.11 per share, compared to net income of $239 million or $0.08 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net loss per share widened to $0.10 from $0.07 last year.

Consolidated adjusted EBIT was $60 million, down 65% year-over-year. Consolidated revenues were $3.69 billion, increasing by 5% year-over-year.

The company suspended its previously issued 2020 financial outlook on March 24, 2020 as it evaluated the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

