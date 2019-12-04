Bombardier Signs Deal With GTAA To Relocate Global Aircraft Final Assembly

(RTTNews) - Bombardier (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) said that it reached a long-term lease agreement with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority or GTAA to build its new state-of-the art Global Manufacturing Centre located at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

With preliminary site work underway in Mississauga and first production activities set to begin in 2023, the facility will optimize final assembly operations for all Global business jets, including the industry flagship Global 7500 business jet.

Bombardier said it will continue to support the aerospace heritage of the Downsview site with a multi-million-dollar contribution to the Downsview Aerospace Innovation and Research Consortium (DAIR) to develop a visionary aerospace hub for academic research and training activities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.