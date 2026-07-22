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Bombardier Signs 10-Year Support Agreement With Swedish Armed Forces For Global 6500 Aircraft

July 22, 2026 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier Inc. (BBD_A.TO) on Wednesday said the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration has signed a 10-year Services Support Agreement (SSA) on behalf of the Swedish Armed Forces following the acquisition of two Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft.

The newly delivered aircraft, which support multi-role missions including head-of-state transport, are enrolled in Bombardier's Smart Services Defense program, a cost-per-flight-hour support solution. The program covers key components, labour, ground support equipment, engineering expertise, technical assistance, mobile response teams and shipping costs.

The agreement also provides the Swedish Armed Forces access to Bombardier's global 24/7 service and support network.

The Global 6500 is designed for government, defence and specialized mission operations, offering long range, endurance, reliability and mission-system integration capabilities for a range of defence and security applications.

On the Toronto Exchange, Bombardier shares closed at C$353.78 on Tuesday, up 3.60%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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