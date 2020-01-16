Bombardier Sees Q4 Results To Be Below Guidance

(RTTNews) - Bombardier (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) said it now expects results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 to be lower than previously guided financial performance, mainly as a result of actions taken to resolve challenging rail projects, the timing of milestone payments and new orders at Transportation, and the delivery of four Global 7500 aircraft slipping into the first quarter of 2020.

The company now expects consolidated revenues to be about $4.2 billion for the fourth-quarter, and $15.8 billion for fiscal year 2019.

At Transportation, the fourth quarter adjusted EBIT loss is anticipated to be about $230 million. This includes a charge of about $350 million related to certain projects in the UK, commercial negotiations with Swiss Federal Railways, and increased production and manufacturing costs for projects in Germany.

The company said it will provide additional information when it reports its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on February 13, 2020.

