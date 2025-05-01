Bombardier Sees Full-year Revenue Better Than Last Year - Update

(RTTNews) - (Edits headline to include outlook)

Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates. For the full year, the company expects higher revenue than last year.

Q1 Results:

The company's bottom line came in at $44 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $110 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bombardier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $68 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.8% to $1.522 billion from $1.281 billion last year.

Bombardier Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44 Mln. vs. $110 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $1.522 Bln vs. $1.281 Bln last year.

Outlook:

For the full year, the company expects revenue to be more than $9.25 billion, up from $8.67 billion reported last year.

On average 14 analysts expect revenue of $9.17 billion for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.