Bombardier sees first-quarter business jet revenues rising 18%

May 3 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO said on Monday it expects business jet revenues to rise by 18% to $1.3 billion in the first quarter, compared with a year earlier.

The maker of Global aircraft will report results on Thursday.

