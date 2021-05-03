US Markets

Bombardier sees first-quarter business jet revenues rising 18%

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID BECKER

Bombardier Inc said on Monday it expects business jet revenues to rise by 18% to $1.3 billion in the first quarter, compared with a year earlier.

The maker of Global aircraft will report results on Thursday.

