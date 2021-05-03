Bombardier Sees 18% Rise In Q1 Business Jet Revenue

(RTTNews) - Bombardier (BBD_B.TO) said it expects business jet revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 202 to be $1.3 billion, an increase of 18% year-over-year. Business aircraft deliveries for the first quarter are expected to be 26 units.

EBIT and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations are expected to be $19 million and $123 million, respectively.

The company said it remains on track to deliver an expected 110-120 business aircrafts in 2021.

In a separate press release, Bombardier said that it has launched consent solicitations with respect to its outstanding senior notes or debentures. On April 22, 2021, Bombardier received a letter from counsel to a holder of 2034 Notes, claiming that the Corporation breached certain covenants under the indenture governing the 2034 Notes.

