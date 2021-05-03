Bombardier sees 18% jump in first-quarter business jet revenues
May 3 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO said on Monday it expects first-quarter business jet revenues to rise by 18% to $1.3 billion from a year ago, helped by improving demand for air travel.
The Montreal-based maker of Global aircraft will report results on Thursday.
Bombardier expects first-quarter business aircraft deliveries of 26 planes, the same number as delivered in the year-ago quarter, and it remains on track to deliver between 110-120 business aircraft in 2021.
The company's full-year deliveries fell 20% to 114 jets in 2020.
