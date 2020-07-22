Bombardier secures up to $1 bln in credit, points to improved cash usage

July 22 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO said on Wednesday it had secured a loan of up to $1 billion and its second-quarter cash usage was about $500 million better than previously expected, as it looks to strengthen its cash position to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it had secured a commitment from investment funds and accounts managed by HPS Investment Partners LLC to provide the three-year senior secured term loan.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.