Markets

Bombardier Secures Two-Aircraft Order From Sojitz, Boosting Trans-Pacific Business Aviation In Asia

October 15, 2025 — 08:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_A.TO), an aerospace company, on Wednesday said that Japanese conglomerate Sojitz Corporation has placed an order for a Global 6500 and a Global 8000 aircraft, further strengthening Bombardier's presence in Japan.

The aircraft will play a central role in Sojitz's Share Jet Program (SJP) — Japan's first shared ownership initiative for large, ultra-long-range business jets capable of trans-Pacific operations.

The Global 8000, set to enter service before the end of the year, is the fastest jet in the world, with the longest range of any four-zone aircraft and industry-leading landing capabilities. The Global 6500 offers a smooth, comfortable ride with refined interiors and advanced engineering, making it ideal for long-range travel with reliability and elegance.

"This order reflects Sojitz Corporation's confidence in our no-compromise and reliable Global family of aircraft, and the unrivalled cabin experience, performance and smooth flight they deliver," said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bombardier. "The collaboration between our companies underscores a mutual dedication to advancing business aviation in Japan and Asia, connecting cities with greater speed and efficiency."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.