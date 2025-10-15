Bombardier Secures Two-Aircraft Order From Sojitz, Boosting Trans-Pacific Business Aviation In Asia

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_A.TO), an aerospace company, on Wednesday said that Japanese conglomerate Sojitz Corporation has placed an order for a Global 6500 and a Global 8000 aircraft, further strengthening Bombardier's presence in Japan.

The aircraft will play a central role in Sojitz's Share Jet Program (SJP) — Japan's first shared ownership initiative for large, ultra-long-range business jets capable of trans-Pacific operations.

The Global 8000, set to enter service before the end of the year, is the fastest jet in the world, with the longest range of any four-zone aircraft and industry-leading landing capabilities. The Global 6500 offers a smooth, comfortable ride with refined interiors and advanced engineering, making it ideal for long-range travel with reliability and elegance.

"This order reflects Sojitz Corporation's confidence in our no-compromise and reliable Global family of aircraft, and the unrivalled cabin experience, performance and smooth flight they deliver," said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bombardier. "The collaboration between our companies underscores a mutual dedication to advancing business aviation in Japan and Asia, connecting cities with greater speed and efficiency."

