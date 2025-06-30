Bombardier Secures Jet Order And Service Agreement

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BOMBF, BBD-B.TO), a Canadian aerospace manufacturer, announced a significant firm order for 50 of its Challenger and Global aircraft, combined with a first-of-a-kind service agreement. Together, the firm aircraft and service agreements are valued at US$1.7 billion with deliveries set to begin in 2027.

The first-time Bombardier customer will also hold 70 new aircraft purchase options. If all purchase options are exercised, the combined aircraft and service agreements' value would reach more than US$4 billion, the company said.

The customer has selected Bombardier's maintenance offerings. The customer has elected to remain anonymous prior to unveiling their offering in the marketplace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.