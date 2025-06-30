Markets

Bombardier Secures Jet Order And Service Agreement

June 30, 2025 — 10:21 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BOMBF, BBD-B.TO), a Canadian aerospace manufacturer, announced a significant firm order for 50 of its Challenger and Global aircraft, combined with a first-of-a-kind service agreement. Together, the firm aircraft and service agreements are valued at US$1.7 billion with deliveries set to begin in 2027.

The first-time Bombardier customer will also hold 70 new aircraft purchase options. If all purchase options are exercised, the combined aircraft and service agreements' value would reach more than US$4 billion, the company said.

The customer has selected Bombardier's maintenance offerings. The customer has elected to remain anonymous prior to unveiling their offering in the marketplace.

