Bombardier says rail projects, jet delivery delays to weigh on 2019 results

Adds details

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO said on Thursday it expects 2019 full-year results to be lower than previously forecast, hurt partly by challenging rail projects and a delay in delivery of its Global 7500 business jets.

Delivery of four of its Global 7500 jet would slip into the first quarter of 2020, Bombardier said. Investors and analysts closely watch deliveries of its jet, which lists for $73 million, and are a key revenue driver for Bombardier.

The company said it now expects to deliver 11 Global 7500 in 2019 compared with a previously forecast range of between 15 and 20.

This comes at a time when the Montreal-based company is in the middle of a broader restructuring, focusing on its more profitable business jet and rail units.

Bombardier said it also expects the timing of milestone payments and new orders at its Transportation unit to weigh on 2019 results.

Free cash flow for 2019 is expected to be negative $1.2 billion, much lower than previously forecast negative $500 million.

Bombardier now expects 2019 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be about $400 million, compared with a previously forecast range of between $700 million and $800 million.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.