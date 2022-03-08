Companies

Bombardier says it found no evidence of wrongdoing after warning from Norway wealth fund

Contributor
Allison Lampert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Canadian business jet maker Bombardier said on Tuesday it found no evidence of wrongdoing based on information currently known by the company, after Norway's sovereign wealth fund put it on a watch list for possible exclusion from investment due to ethical concerns.

MONTREAL, March 8 (Reuters) - Canadian business jet maker Bombardier BBDb.TO said on Tuesday it found no evidence of wrongdoing based on information currently known by the company, after Norway's sovereign wealth fund put it on a watch list for possible exclusion from investment due to ethical concerns.

Norges Bank, which manages the fund, said in a statement on Monday it placed the Canadian company on the list due to "the unacceptable risk that it contributes to or is responsible for gross corruption."

The fund has a 1.2% stake in the Canadian company, according to Refinitiv data.

Bombardier shares jumped nearly 15% on Tuesday, after falling 16% on Monday.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Chris Reese)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular