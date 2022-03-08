Bombardier says it found no evidence of wrongdoing after warning from Norway wealth fund

MONTREAL, March 8 (Reuters) - Canadian business jet maker Bombardier BBDb.TO said on Tuesday it found no evidence of wrongdoing based on information currently known by the company, after Norway's sovereign wealth fund put it on a watch list for possible exclusion from investment due to ethical concerns.

Norges Bank, which manages the fund, said in a statement on Monday it placed the Canadian company on the list due to "the unacceptable risk that it contributes to or is responsible for gross corruption."

The fund has a 1.2% stake in the Canadian company, according to Refinitiv data.

Bombardier shares jumped nearly 15% on Tuesday, after falling 16% on Monday.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Chris Reese)

