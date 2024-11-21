Bombardier says Global 7500 business jet sets over 75 speed records

Bombardier (BDRBF) announced that its Global 7500 business jet has soared to new record-setting heights, adding to its already impressive speed record performances with more than 75 records in the books. The new records include Miami to Sao Paulo, Tokyo to Los Angeles, Tokyo to San Jose, Jeddah to London and Los Angeles to Auckland. These accomplishments build on earlier records, including an 8,225 nautical mile flight in October 2019 from Sydney, Australia to Detroit, Michigan, the longest flight ever recorded in business aviation. “These blazing new speed records continue to show that the Global 7500 is the proven, undisputed leader in its category and the business aircraft with amazing performance, bringing our customers to far-flung destinations quickly and reliably,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, EVP, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense. “What’s even more impressive about these records is they are flown as part of routine aircraft movements, including some missions that have passengers onboard. We have on more than one occasion been thrilled to have customers and prospects be aboard for the record setting city pairs.” The Global 7500 features a top speed of Mach 0.925 and a baseline range of 7,700 nautical miles, making it the ultimate record-setting time machine. The impressive performance attributes of the aircraft were on full display with some of the new records, including Tokyo to Hong Kong in just 3 hours and 40 minutes; New Delhi to Tokyo in just 7 hours; and Los Angeles to Auckland in 11 hours and 55 minutes.

