Bombardier, Rolls-Royce Kick Off Aircraft Health Monitoring Program For Global 5500 & 6500 Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Bombardier Inc. (BBD-B.TO), along with Rolls-Royce, announced the launch of an aircraft health monitoring program for Bombardier Global 5500 and 6500 aircraft, offering enhanced end-to-end data services to customers that help optimize aircraft performance and reliability.

The program combines the innovative data-collection capabilities of Bombardier's Smart Link Plus system with Rolls-Royce's new engine vibration and health-monitoring unit.

Also, it will provide easy access to thousands of engine performance parameters with unprecedented levels of data quality, offer early warning indications to prevent flight schedule disruptions, and monitor the performance of Line Replaceable Units.

"This advanced service offering is a first in business aviation, highlighting not only the close collaboration between Bombardier and Rolls-Royce's technical teams, but also how we continue to leverage our full capacity as the OEM to make things easy and convenient for our customers," said Anthony Cox, Vice President, Customer Support, Bombardier.

Currently, BBD is trading at C$316.18, down 0.77 percent on the Toronto Exchange.

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