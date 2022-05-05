Companies

Bombardier reports smaller adjusted loss on steady business jet demand

Contributors
Allison Lampert Reuters
Abhijith Ganapavaram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Business jet maker Bombardier Inc on Thursday reported a smaller quarterly adjusted loss, benefiting from higher jet demand as more wealthy travelers flew private due to the pandemic.

May 5 (Reuters) - Business jet maker Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO on Thursday reported a smaller quarterly adjusted loss, benefiting from higher jet demand as more wealthy travelers flew private due to the pandemic.

Corporate jet makers are reporting swelling orders, with more affluent passengers taking charter planes for safety reasons as well as fewer options with airlines cutting routes due to staff shortage and higher fuel costs.

Bombardier's first-quarter free cash flow from continuing operations, a metric closely watched by investors, was $173 million, compared with an outflow of $405 million a year earlier.

The company reported an adjusted loss of 3 cents per share, compared with a loss of 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular