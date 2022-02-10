Bombardier reports Q4 adjusted profit on higher aircraft margins

Adds details from the statement

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO reported an adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher aircraft margins and cost reduction efforts.

Bombardier's business jet revenue decreased 24% to $1.87 billion on fewer deliveries of aircraft.

However, Bombardier expects revenues to rise more than $6.5 billion in 2022 as higher-priced corporate planes account for a larger part of deliveries.

The Montreal-based company posted an adjusted net income of $80 million, or 3 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 475 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

In 2021, Bombardier generated a cash flow of $100 million from continuing operations, a metric watched closely by investors. It expects free cash flow to be greater than $50 million in 2022.

Separately, the company said it would host its investor day virtually on Feb. 24.

