Bombardier reports Q4 adjusted profit on higher aircraft margins

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO reported an adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher aircraft margins and cost reduction efforts.

Bombardier's business jet revenue decreased 24% to $1.87 billion on fewer deliveries of aircraft.

The Montreal-based company posted a net income of $80 million, or 3 cents per share, on an adjusted basis for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 475 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

