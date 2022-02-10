Companies

Bombardier reports Q4 adjusted profit on higher aircraft margins

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Allison Lampert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc reported an adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher aircraft margins and cost reduction efforts.

Bombardier's business jet revenue decreased 24% to $1.87 billion on fewer deliveries of aircraft.

The Montreal-based company posted a net income of $80 million, or 3 cents per share, on an adjusted basis for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 475 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

