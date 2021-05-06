Markets

Bombardier Reports Narrower Loss; In Line With Estimates- Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bombardier (BBD.B) reported net loss from continuing operations of $251 million or $0.10 per share in the first quarter compared with net loss from continuing operations of $281 million or $0.12 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding items, adjusted loss was $0.07 per share, in line with the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 12% to $1.341 billion from $1.522 billion in the previous-year quarter. The consensus estimate was for $1.23 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular