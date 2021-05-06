Bombardier Reports Narrower Loss; In Line With Estimates- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bombardier (BBD.B) reported net loss from continuing operations of $251 million or $0.10 per share in the first quarter compared with net loss from continuing operations of $281 million or $0.12 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding items, adjusted loss was $0.07 per share, in line with the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 12% to $1.341 billion from $1.522 billion in the previous-year quarter. The consensus estimate was for $1.23 billion.

