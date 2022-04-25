Companies

Bombardier receives arbitration notice from Alstom

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Bombardier Inc said on Monday it received a notice from French train maker Alstom SA requesting arbitration before the International Chamber of Commerce relating to the business jet maker's sale of its rail business.

Alstom is alleging Bombardier is in breach of certain contractual provisions, the business jet maker said in a statement.

Alstom was not immediately available for a comment.

