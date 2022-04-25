Bombardier receives arbitration notice from Alstom

April 25 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO said on Monday it received a notice from French train maker Alstom SA ALSO.PA requesting arbitration before the International Chamber of Commerce relating to the business jet maker's sale of its rail business.

Alstom is alleging Bombardier is in breach of certain contractual provisions, the business jet maker said in a statement.

Alstom was not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

