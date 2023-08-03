News & Insights

Bombardier quarterly profit beats estimates on demand for business jets

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

August 03, 2023 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by Allison Lampert and Abhijith Ganapavaram for Reuters ->

MONTREAL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and a higher revenue, helped by demand for pricier business jets despite supply chain pressures.

The Montreal-headquartered business jet maker reported a second-quarter profit of $10 million from continuing operations, compared with a loss of $109 million.

Results of corporate jet makers have been powered by strong demand from the wealthy for private flying over the last few quarters but companies are wrestling with supply chain challenges that make it harder to deliver planes.

Last month, Gulfstream jet maker Textron Inc TXT.Nraised its full-year profit forecast on strong jet pricing.

However, there are early signs that demand may be flattening. Bombardier said on Thursday backlog at the end of June was up just 0.7% at $14.9 billion compared to the end of March.

On a per share basis, quarterly adjusted profit was 72 cents, compared with a loss of 48 cents a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected a profit of 28 cents per share.

Revenue rose 8% to $1.68 billion, in line with expectations.

Bombardier reported a cash burn of $222 million compared with a free cash flow of $341 million a year ago, due to capital expenditures and a build up in working capital to support higher jet deliveries in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
