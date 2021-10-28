Bombardier quarterly loss narrows as business jet demand rebounds

Adds free cash flow, results from rivals

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO posted a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday as demand for private jets returned after the pandemic hurt sales last year.

Easing travel restrictions and the lure of private flights have led to a surge in business aviation traffic, filling seats for private operators and expanding order backlogs for corporate planemakers like Bombardier and its rivals.

Bombardier generated $100 million in free cash from operations in the quarter ended Sept. 30, a metric closely watched by investors, reversing negative usage from last year.

Business jet revenue jumped 17% to $1.4 billion on higher deliveries of large aircraft, compared with the $1.37 billion that analysts were expecting, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue from business aircraft services also rose due to increased fleet flight hours, which have surpassed 2019 levels, Bombardier said. Business jet utilization in the United States rose 42.5% year-on-year in the first eight months of 2021.

Bombardier recently unveiled an upscale variant of its Challenger 350 business jet as it vies to protect its dominant market share in the segment.

The Montreal-based group posted an adjusted net loss of $95 million, or 4 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $210 million, or 9 cents, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of 5 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue rose 3% to $1.45 billion.

Among its rivals, Cessna business jet maker Textron TXT.N on Thursday raised its full-year earnings per share and cash guidance, while General Dynamics Corp's GD.N Gulfstream Aerospace said on Wednesday business jet backlog reached a six-year high.

"We continued to see signs of a strong recovery in the general aviation market, with a 49% increase in revenues over last year's third quarter and a $721 million increase in backlog," said Textron Chief Executive Scott Donnelly in a release.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Jan Harvey)

