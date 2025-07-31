Bombardier Q2 Profit Increases, But Revenue Dips

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO) Thursday reported net income from continuing operations of $193 million or $1.87 per share for the second quarter, significantly higher than $19 million or $0.12 per share in the same quarter a year ago, mainly helped by gain on certain financial instruments.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted net income increased to $110 million or $1.11 per share from $103 million or $1.04 per share last year.

On average, 11 analysts expected earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes rose to $205 million from $191 million in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter declined 8% year-on-year to $2 billion. The consensus estimate was for $2.12 billion.

"The Bombardier team has performed at a very high level in the first half of the year, setting our company on the path to meet 2025 guidance and confidently step into the future with a large, diversified backlog, an expanding service infrastructure, new Defense opportunities and the world's fastest business jet, the Global 8000, crowning a second-to-none portfolio," said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier.

